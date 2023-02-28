Man accused of killing Floyd Co. officers dies by suicide in jail

PRESTONBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 in an ambush while police were serving a protective order in June 2022 died by suicide overnight in jail, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner.

Lance Storz appeared in Floyd Circuit Court in August 2022 where he pleaded not guilty to 20 charges, including three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer.

He was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.

On the day of the incident, officers were attempting to serve Storz an emergency protection order when they were ambushed at Storz’s home in Allen.

In the days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

All three officers and the K-9 were laid to rest in Prestonsburg.

