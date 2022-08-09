Kentucky man accused of killing 3 police officers pleads not guilty

Lance Storz appeared in court Monday

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges.

News outlets report that 49-year-old Lance Storz appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges.

Police say Storz opened fire on a group of officers on June 30 at his home.

Storz was indicted last month by a grand jury on three counts of murder of a police officer and six counts of attempted murder of an officer.

He was also indicted on seven counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of assault and one count of assaulting a service animal.