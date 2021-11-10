Man accused of firing gun inside his home in front of police

49-year old Erich Storck faces a number of charges, including drug offenses

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nicholasville Police say they found an indoor marijuana growing operation after responding to a shots fired call inside a home on Courchelle Drive, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 49-year old Erich Storck fired a gun inside his home multiple times while police were there talking to him Monday evening.

According to the report, two bullets exited Storck’s home, went through a neighbor’s window and lodged in the neighbor’s bathroom wall, putting the lives of seven people at-risk.

The report says Storck having a firearm violated his Kentucky Domestic Violence Order (DVO). “When advised of this charge the above subject (Storck) stated he would never be caught without a gun,” according to the uniform citation from Nicholasville Police reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader. The report also says Storck is a convicted felon who is prohibited from having a firearm.

While police were in the home, they saw marijuana plants in plain view, according to the report. After getting a search warrant, police say they found an indoor growing operation throughout the house, resulting in the seizure of seven marijuana plants, 14 Mason jars of marijuana and five ziplock bags of marijuana, according to the report.

Storck was charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment-police officer; seven counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; third-degree criminal mischief; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces to less than five pounds, first offense; cultivation of marijuana, five or more plants, first offense; and drug paraphernalia-deliver/manufacture, according to the report.

Storck was taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.