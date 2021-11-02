‘Make It, Take It, Give It Learn’ shops return to Berea for holidays

Let this year's perfect gift come from your heart and your hands!

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – – Berea Kentucky Tourism is pleased to announce the return of Make It, Take It, Give It LearnShops during the 2021 holiday season! Three-day weekend offerings of classes will take place three times throughout November and December.

“Make It, Take It, Give It LearnShops offer a unique opportunity to come together with family or friends and share a creative experience together,” said Liz Todd, Berea Tourism Program Manager. “There’s a special joy that comes from the anticipation of the event, gathering stories to share, and making lifelong memories.”

Dates for Make It, Take It, Give It LearnShops include: November 12-14, November 19-21, and December 10-12. Small class sizes will be hosted in venues throughout the city of Berea, led by distinguished local artists.

Sessions include: woodworking, fiber arts, blacksmithing, cookie and cake decorating, and more.

“Whether you’re looking to add a homemade touch to your gift-giving or longing to share a memorable experience with your loved ones this holiday season, we hope you’ll join us for Make It, Take It, Give It LearnShops this year!” Todd said.

Many classes are youth friendly, providing opportunities for guests to register with their children or grandchildren and create together. Share with your friends, give as gifts, and treat yourself to another great experience.

Back for the first time since 2019, the holiday gift-themed LearnShops series is part of the return of Berea KY Tourism LearnShops as a whole this year.