Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby

CHURCHILL DOWNS, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky derby wrapping up the first jewel in the Triple Crown Saturday, as Mage won the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby.

The three year old colt entered at a 15-1 odds but came from behind to win.

Mages trained by Gustavo Delgado.

He beat Two Phil’s and Angel of Empire, as well as 15 others to win in front of over 150,000 fans.

Mage will now have the chance to continue the chase for the elusive triple crown at the Preakness Stakes on May 20th.

The third leg of the Triple Crown- the Belmont Stakes- is on June 10th.