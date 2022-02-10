Madison Health Department: New guidance for COVID positive, exposure

Surge in cases, more information about COVID prompt changes

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — Effective February 14, 2022, Madison County Health Department (MCHD) will no longer be notifying those who test positive for COVID-19 of their positive status, the department said, following moves and guidance being adopted by many other health departments.

This change in practice has been brought about by the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community and increasing challenges to staff ability to respond promptly with limited staffing. While universal case investigation and contact tracing were justified in the attempt to contain the pandemic at its onset, experts in public health agree these practices are no longer optimal. Many states and localities have already scaled back or stopped universal case investigation and contact tracing for COVID-19 and are refocusing their public health efforts and resources elsewhere, the department said in a statement.

MCHD’s efforts will continue to focus on targeting investigations in high-risk settings and serving vulnerable populations; including support of critical measures that will protect the health of our community.

Here is what this change will mean:

MCHD will no longer contact you to discuss your positive test results with you individually. Instead, when you have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, please follow the guidance in the 10-5-10 graphic below and notify your close contacts so they may begin quarantine.

MCHD will discontinue the issuance of isolation and quarantine letters for return to work and/or school. If you need proof of your positive test result as a requirement for your employer or school setting, you may obtain a copy of your test result from your test provider.

For your questions or specific concerns about COVID-19, you may still call our agency at (859) 623-7312 or visit our website for additional resources and guidance at madisoncountyhealthdept.org

MCHD continues to offer Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters. Please call (859) 623-7312 to schedule an appointment. Visit our social media accounts regularly for updates for resources and services including vaccination clinics. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MadisonCountyHD or Twitter: https://twitter.com/MadisonCountyHD .

Please refer to the guidance on the infographic below which can also be found at kycovid.ky.gov: