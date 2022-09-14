Madison County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it’s actively searching for a 36-year-old inmate after he escaped from their custody.

Daniel Diles, of Richmond, escaped custody during court proceedings around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Diles was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, orange pants and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 859-623-1511 or Kentucky State Police at 859-623-2404.