MADD shares mission, partnership to end drunk driving

MADD advocates gathered at the state capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday to reintroduce mission

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) advocates gathered at the state capitol in Frankfort on Wednesday to reintroduce an important mission. The group is partnering with law enforcement and victim service groups across the state to further its’ mission to end drunk driving.

Advocates say the goal is to help raise awareness about resources and support available in the community. According to MADD, adults drink too much and drive about 121 million times per year across the country which translates to 300,000 incidents of drinking and driving a day.

In 2019, MADD says more than 10,000 people died in drunk driving incidents and is still the number one cause of death on the road.

Alex Otte, from Lexington, is the National President of MADD. She says MADD’s main message is to end drunk driving because every crash is preventable.

“There have been a lot of crashes throughout the state and throughout the country that have killed or injured someone,” said Otte. “That deserves a level of attention they may not receive because each incident, death or injury is 100% preventable when caused by drunk driving.”

You can find more information about MADD Kentucky HERE.