Luna Library opens, seeks to improve kids’ access to inclusive books

The Luna Library collection, at the Northside Branch in Lexington, features 300 books by authors of color or that feature characters of color.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kamaria Spaulding continues to make an impact in her community, even after her passing.

Saturday, in honor of Black History Month, the Luna Library, named after Spaulding, officially opened at the Northside Branch of the Lexington Public Library.

“We pictured a life, you know, of her going to college, making this huge impact, her doing more community work. It seems like it was cut short but it wasn’t because even with her passing, she’s still making an impact.”

Kamaria Spaulding passed away tragically in an accident in April 2020. She was just 18 years old. During her lifetime, Campbell says Spaulding took the time to mentor and encourage kids in the community.

“They’re like, you don’t understand the impact she’s made, and I kept hearing about these stories and I don’t think I fully realized the impact she made,” said Spaulding.

However, her love for others lives on: the Luna Library aims to inspire kids of all ages, genders, and races through its diverse titles.

“I think as part of Black History Month, we always think about what’s happened in the past. This is our opportunity to create new history, both for the current generation and into the future,” said Lexington Public Library Director of Development, Communications, and Marketing Anne Donworth.

According to Campbell, it’s important to make a lasting impact on children in the community.

“It’s so important to me that we do things for our children and we impact our children. I don’t want another life lost. My daughter lost her life in a car accident. It was a tragedy. But the gun violence? The senseless loss of a child’s life. That’s why we have to come together as a community. We have to do more, we have to expect more, and it takes each of us,” said Campbell.

The collection, which includes about 300 books, was Kamaria’s vision, brought to life in her honor by her father, Devine Carama. The collection aims to improve kids’ access to books that are by authors of color, include authors of color, or focus on Black history. Campbell says she hopes the Luna Libraries will be expanded to other locations.

“I pray that this can go all over. I pray that there’s a Luna Library everywhere eventually. That every child that walks into a library sees a representation of themselves and know exactly where to go to find it,” said Campbell.

The Luna Library is now a permanent collection at the Northside Branch, and like Kamaria would have wanted, will continue to inspire kids to someday have a book about them on its shelves.