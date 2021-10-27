Lt. Gov. Coleman, KSP promote 26 officers into leadership roles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined Kentucky State Police to recognize Wednesday the promotion of 26 troopers and officers who were

promoted since May 1, 2021, including one lieutenant colonel, one major, four captains, four lieutenants and 16 sergeants where commissioned with a mission of creating a better Kentucky through public safety efforts and service to all Kentuckians.

The Lt. Governor spoke prior to the recognition of the newly promoted officers, offering them congratulations in their new roles.

“Today is the start of a new opportunity to exercise your leadership skills with every call you take, every directive you give and every person you interact with,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “Your legacy to this agency, to your fellow troopers, to your family and to this commonwealth will be determined in each step you make from this point on.

Thank you for being a valued member of Team Kentucky and I know you will work hard to create a better Kentucky for all our families.”

Also, during the ceremony KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. challenged troopers and officers to strive for excellence. “It’s an incredible responsibility. You’ve earned it, but now you have to keep earning it, each and every day. I have every confidence that you will do just that, never allowing anything to tarnish the accomplishments you have worked so hard to achieve.”

The 26 troopers and officers promoted since May 1, 2021 and recognized during Wednesday’s ceremony are: