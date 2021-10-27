Lt. Gov. Coleman, KSP promote 26 officers into leadership roles
Troopers, officers promoted in 2021 creating a better Kentucky through public safety
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman joined Kentucky State Police to recognize Wednesday the promotion of 26 troopers and officers who were
promoted since May 1, 2021, including one lieutenant colonel, one major, four captains, four lieutenants and 16 sergeants where commissioned with a mission of creating a better Kentucky through public safety efforts and service to all Kentuckians.
The Lt. Governor spoke prior to the recognition of the newly promoted officers, offering them congratulations in their new roles.
“Today is the start of a new opportunity to exercise your leadership skills with every call you take, every directive you give and every person you interact with,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “Your legacy to this agency, to your fellow troopers, to your family and to this commonwealth will be determined in each step you make from this point on.
Thank you for being a valued member of Team Kentucky and I know you will work hard to create a better Kentucky for all our families.”
Also, during the ceremony KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. challenged troopers and officers to strive for excellence. “It’s an incredible responsibility. You’ve earned it, but now you have to keep earning it, each and every day. I have every confidence that you will do just that, never allowing anything to tarnish the accomplishments you have worked so hard to achieve.”
The 26 troopers and officers promoted since May 1, 2021 and recognized during Wednesday’s ceremony are:
- Major Michael C. Rogers was promoted to lieutenant colonel and is assigned to the Office of Operations.
- Lieutenant Claude E. Little was promoted to major and is assigned to the Special Enforcement Division.
- Lieutenant Roger C. Short was promoted to captain and is assigned to Drug Enforcement Special Investigations (DESI) East.
- Lieutenant Joe A. Adams was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Forensic Branch.
Lieutenant Scott A. Lengle was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Critical Response Team.
- Lieutenant Howard P. Blanton was promoted to captain and is assigned to the Public Affairs Branch.
- Sergeant Christopher K. Phillips was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to Post 10, Harlan.
- Sergeant Brandon M. Goodman was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to the CVE West Region.
- Sergeant Derek A. Cundiff was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to the CVE Central Region.
- Sergeant Aaron Pryor was promoted to lieutenant and is assigned to Post 16, Henderson.
- Trooper Michael R. Robichaud was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Critical Response Team.
- Trooper Jason Denny was promoted to sergeant and is assigned Special Operations.
- Trooper Keith A. Armstrong was promoted to Sergeant and is assigned to the Academy Branch.
- Trooper Vicki R. Day was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to DESI East.
- Trooper Larry N. Dales was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Executive Security Branch.
- Trooper Jason A. Adkison was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 16, Henderson.
- Trooper Billy T. Correll was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 11, London.
- Trooper Kevin J. Newsome was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 9, Pikeville.
- Trooper Myles T. Scott was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 16, Henderson.
- Trooper Timothy A. Payne was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 16, Henderson.
- Trooper Kenneth W. Brown was promoted to sergeant and is assigned Post 15, Columbia.
- Trooper Charles C. Haselwood was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge.
- Trooper Kyle B. Reams was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 7, Richmond.
- Trooper Daniel C. Cook was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 14, Ashland.
- Trooper Forest W. Newsome was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 6, Dry Ridge.
- Trooper David K. Dick was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to Post 1, Mayfield.