Lt. Gov. Coleman gives more than $1.7 million to Bracken, Fleming and Lewis Counties

Funding will be used for community development and transportation improvements

In a press release to ABC 36 News, on Friday, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $1,770,429 for Bracken, Fleming and Lewis counties. The funding comes through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by the Department for Local Government.

“Today’s awards will make sure Kentucky families drive on safe, well maintained roads, and they’re also going to support our seniors and our heroic volunteer firefighters,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “When we invest in our communities, we invest in better lives for all of our people.”

“Investments in infrastructure, like high-speed internet, clean water, roads and bridges provide Kentucky a solid foundation for building tomorrow’s economy, today,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Bracken County

$182,792 to Bracken County through KYTC to resurface portions of Turtle Creek and Willow Creek Road.

“Safe roadways in Bracken County are a priority,” Judge/Executive Tina Teegarden said. “I, along with the Bracken County Fiscal Court, appreciate the Governor’s Office, Secretary Jim Gray and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s support of funding to assist in keeping our roads well maintained and repaired, and in safe driving condition for all citizens, schools, businesses and visitors in Bracken County.”

Fleming County

$112,000 to Fleming County through KYTC to resurface portions of Kidwell Road.

$1,000,000 to Fleming County through CDBG funding to go toward the construction of a new Fleming County Senior Center.

“I am very excited to learn this week that Fleming County Fiscal Court, along with the City of Flemingsburg, have been awarded a $1 million CDBG grant to begin construction on a new senior citizens center located in the Hyatt Development off the Flemingsburg Bypass,” said Judge/Executive Larry Foxworthy. “We are very thankful to Gov. Beshear’s Department for Local Government and their staff for all of their hard work and dedication toward this project. We are also very thankful for the discretionary award of $112,000 to re-surface Kidwell Road located in the Ewing area of Fleming County. These funds will improve the safety and much needed upgrades to the residents who frequently travel these roads.”

Lewis County

$159,637 to Lewis County through KYTC to resurface portions of Quicks Run Road, Blue Springs Road, Skidmore Lane and Hickle Lane.

$316,000 to Lewis County through CDBG funding to go toward the renovation of the Firebrick Volunteer Fire Station.

“On behalf of the County of Lewis and the citizens thereof, I am happy and pleased to accept these monies to promote growth and safety within our county,” said Judge/Executive Craig A. Stanfield. “Our citizens appreciate the Governor, the Lieutenant Governor, their staff and members of the House and Senate for honoring us with these funds. We especially thank the Lieutenant Governor for taking time to visit our rural area of the state and sincerely hope that she has an opportunity to view our county and comes back to visit again soon!”

The Department for Local Government administers approximately $26 million annually from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant program. The CDBG program provides assistance to communities for use in revitalizing neighborhoods, expanding affordable housing and economic opportunities, providing infrastructure and/or improving community facilities and services.