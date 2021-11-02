Loved ones of Lexington teen protest against gun violence and plead for answers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A march took place in front of the Fayette County Courthouse this morning to protest gun violence and call for answers in the shooting death of 17-year-old Sergio Villarados, the city’s 32nd victim of homicide of the year.

Villarados was killed last Thursday. He was shot in a crashed car on price street with his girlfriend Maria Alonso. Alonso survived and is recovering, Villardos, however, lost his life. A crowd of protesters demanded justice for the teen on Tuesday morning. Those who gathered asked community members to come forward with information about this shooting. During the morning, many of the protesters wore white shirts with the letters LLS, standing for Long Live Sergio.

“We still have to be here, not just for my son. We have to get justice for everybody. It’s unbelievable how they are killing so many kids,” says Sergio Arellano, the father of Villarados.

The family says it will continue to protest and are asking communities members to call Lexington Crime Stoppers if there’s any information that could help this case