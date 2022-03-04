Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas to protect birds

The move is an effort to protect birds from catching avian flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Zoo is temporarily closing some areas in an effort to protect birds from catching avian flu, officials said.

The action comes after recently confirmed Kentucky cases of avian flu in wild birds west of Jefferson County, the zoo said in a statement. Avian flu can be contagious in birds and can affect several species.

Public walk-through aviaries were closed this week and some birds were moved to protected areas as a precaution, officials said. Areas closed include the Forest Bird Trail, the African penguin exhibits, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary and Lorikeet Landing. No birds at the zoo are currently showing signs of the disease

“By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires,” Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney said.