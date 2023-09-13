Louisville officer shot during traffic stop off ventilator, taking recovery ‘day by day’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Louisville Metro police officer shot during a traffic stop in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week continues to make progress.

Officer Brandon Haley’s family said he’s now off a ventilator and starting to act more like himself — showing his humor.

They said they are taking his recovery day by day, according to ABC affiliate WHAS.

“His therapy sessions are going well, and he is progressing to the point that he can stand with some assistance,” LMPD said in a post on Facebook.

Haley stopped a car in the 4000 block of West Kentucky Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 when shots were fired from a nearby home. He was hit by that gunfire and was taken to UofL Hospital where he has remained in “critical but stable” condition. No one has been charged directly with the shooting.

