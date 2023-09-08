2 men facing charges connected to shooting that left LMPD officer in ‘critical but stable’ condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men are facing charges connected to a shooting that left a Louisville Metro police officer in critical but stable condition on Thursday.

Dominique Thompson, 27, and Jemond Groves, 21, were arrested yesterday, according to ABC affiliate WHAS.

Thompson was arrested at a home near 40th and Kentucky Street where police say the shots came from. Officers searched the house and allegedly found a stash of guns and drugs, including meth, heroin and fentanyl. Investigators say they seized nine firearms, four handguns and five rifles — two of which were stolen.

Thompson is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a handgun, resisting arrest, two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence. However, none of these charges so far involve the shooting itself.

Groves was allegedly just outside the home. A neighbor told police he was hiding under a car in their backyard. When officers searched the area, they found him along with a gun.

He’s charged with trespassing, being a felon in possession of a gun and receiving stolen property (firearm).

Police bodycam footage is expected to be released in 10 days, WHAS says.

