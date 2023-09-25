Louisville officer injured in Sept. 7 shooting released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Louisville Metro police officer who was injured in a shooting on Sept. 7 has been released from the hospital and has returned home.

Brandon Haley was conducting a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Kentucky Street that day when the shots were fired and the officer was struck in the torso, Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said at a news conference. Another officer on the scene fired his weapon, but was not injured, she said.

Haley, who has been with the department for a year and a half, had been in critical but stable condition.

Six days after he was hospitalized, he was taken off the ventilator. And today, he was released from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

“The strength and determination he has shown continues to improve as he works through the next phases of recovery. Our family cannot express how much the love and support from the community means to them. The support has allowed his wife to continue to remain by his side and assist in his healing journey. This community is beautiful and healing in so many ways,” the department wrote in an update on Facebook.

