GRAPHIC: LMPD releases body camera footage in officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s been 14 days since Officer Brandon Haley was shot in a Louisville neighborhood on September 7th.

Since then Haley continues to recover day by day, and although he remains in the hospital, he is no longer in critical condition.

In newly released body camera footage Officer Haley is following a car that doesn’t have its lights on during a traffic stop.

The officer never stopped the vehicle the driver stopped on their own.

LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey on Wednesday said Haley had radioed to dispatch that two people were seen running away from the vehicle and he began chasing after them.

WARNING: The video contains details that may be graphic for some.

Viewer discretion is advised

The video released by the department is graphic and depicts the the dash cam from Officer Brandon Haley, the body camera video from Haley and the one from Officer Collin Billoto.

In the video, Officer Haley is trying to approach a residence and is immediately shot at, he falls to the ground and calls for help.

Haley then tries to take cover behind his cruiser.

Officer Collin Billotto then comes to help the officer, and on his knees drags him to safety.

Billotto dragged Haley for almost a block and into an alley, he then begins tending to the gunshot wound as they await for EMS and more officers.

An unmarked detective car then arrives on scene and Haley is put in the car and rushed to the hospital.

On Wednesday, LMPD recognized the heroic efforts of Officer Billoto.

According to ABC affiliate in Louisville WHAS, five people were arrested in connection to the incident.

The original video that is graphic and may be considered disturbing to some can be found here, click here.