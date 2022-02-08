Louisville Customs officers seize more than 2,000 pounds of drugs in January

Drugs part of 282 shipments seized during the month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep Americans safe from dangerous drugs that threaten communities around the U.S. CBP officers in Louisville seized a total of 2,079 pounds of illicit drugs during the month of January.

CBP officers seized 282 shipments in January that contained various drugs. The narcotics arrived from India, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada. CBP seized: 1,113 pounds of Marijuana, 300 pounds of Methamphetamine, 179 pounds of drug precursors, 137 pounds of Khat, 108 pounds of scheduled narcotics, 103 pounds of cocaine, 75 pounds of Ketamine, and 64 pounds of steroids.

“The seizure of these shipments is a testament to the outstanding job our CBP officers do every day,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago. “Our officers are out there stopping these illegal substances from reaching the public and endangering lives.”

And January wasn’t the only month CBP officers at the Port of Louisville saw dangerous drugs. From October to December 2021, officers seized a total of 207 pounds of Fentanyl. These seizures made Louisville the number one ranked location for Fentanyl seizures for Air Cargo and Express Consignment Operations hubs and the number four for all Modes of Transport.

Drug smugglers are also trying to find interesting ways to hide their narcotics when they ship them. Officers have found drugs in toys, sandals, clothing, metal cylinders and corsets. “These seizures are the dangers our officers see every night and it doesn’t stop,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “Our officers do an outstanding job stopping these shipments. These criminals keep trying different ways to sneak their contraband in and our officers do a better job of finding it and stopping it in its tracks.”

CBP officers screen international travelers and cargo, and search for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.

CBP seized an average of 4,732 pounds of dangerous drugs every day across the United States last year. Learn more about what CBP accomplished during “A Typical Day” in 2021.