Louisville artist noted for his murals is official Derby artist

Colorful murals, other works have become his signature

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Louisville artist known for his colorful murals around our community, as well as throughout the country, will have a unique role during this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival. Kacy Jackson, who likes to inspire others with his art, has been selected as the Festival’s Official Poster Artist for the 2022 season.

“Kacy’s uplifting style and his work to connect people through his art inspired us and aligns with our own mission of bringing the community together,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO. “We’re excited for fans to see his signature piece for this year’s Derby Festival.”

Jackson is a Louisville native who became an internationally recognized artist driven by his passion and dedication. Founder of The Art of Kacy, established in 2017, he has made creative contributions to charitable organizations and public art. From small-scale paintings to large-scale murals, his many styles can be found in nearly every community throughout Louisville, as well as around the country. Today, Kacy’s mission is to impact and inspire others through his many works of art.

“My parents inspired me as a child watching them engage in art as a hobby and I want to do the same with my work,” said Kacy Jackson. “Being selected the Derby Festival Poster Artist gives me the opportunity to represent the community on a whole new level and at a special time for our city.”

The public will be able to see all the pieces of this year’s poster and merchandise line at “Festival Unveiled” Presented by Four Roses Bourbon and German American Bank on March 16, at the Mellwood Arts Center. Tickets are $45 (GA) or $65 (VIP) and can be purchased online beginning today at KDF.org. Contributing Sponsors of Festival Unveiled are Kentucky Beef Council and Ladyfingers Catering, joining Media Partner LEO Weekly.

Over the years, the Derby Festival’s Official Poster Series has become a unique symbol of the community. Peter Max’s expressionistic “Bluegrass Pegasus” launched the series in 1981, and a stylistic and geographical mix of artists have been showcased over the years. Fans can still purchase most of the previous artwork through the Festival’s website at KDF.org.