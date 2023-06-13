Louisiana rescue crew coming to Ky. to search for missing man

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) — A well-known Louisiana rescue crew is on its way to Kentucky to search for a man who’s been missing for nearly a year.

Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team’s Toney Wade and K-9 Hoeder left for Kentucky Monday around 2 p.m.

The team is searching for Ricky Griffis, a man who went missing on July 4, 2022, in Monticello.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Griffis’ family says when they were last in contact with him, he was “stuck in the woods.”

The sheriff’s office found his vehicle in the Coopersville strip mine area of Wayne County.

“We are also praying that Hoeders nose and dedication, once again, bring closure to the families in need,” the rescue team wrote on its Facebook page.

The team also wrote on the Facebook page on June 5 they were asked to help “with a few cases” in Kentucky.

We’ve reached out to the Cajun Coast SAR for more information.