Longtime state government reporter Jack Brammer retiring

The Maysville native has covered state government for more than 40-years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Longtime state government reporter Jack Brammer, who has covered 10 Kentucky governors, is retiring at the end of the year.

Brammer, 70, has worked for Lexington newspapers since 1978, first at the Lexington Leader and then the Herald-Leader when the papers merged in 1983.

The Maysville native said he has seen much while working in the state capital for over four decades.

“I like to say every major story eventually comes to Frankfort,” he said Thursday.

Brammer said he considers the annual meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly his “Olympics.”

“I’ve always enjoyed the legislative process, I know I’ll miss that,” he said.

Peter Baniak, executive editor at the Herald-Leader, called Brammer “a legendary journalist and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met,” in a social media announcement this week about Brammer’s retirement.

Brammer worked at the Sentinel-News in Shelbyville before joining the Lexington newspaper. He plans to do freelance writing and volunteer for a nonprofit in retirement.

His last day at the newspaper will be Dec. 30.