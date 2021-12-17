Long time state lawmaker retires, effective immediately

Democrat Reginald "Reggie" Meeks served in the House of Representatives for 20-years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Veteran Democratic state lawmaker Reginald “Reggie” Meeks, of Louisville, retired from the House of Representatives Friday, effective immediately.

Meeks had represented the 42nd District since 2001.

Meeks’ retirement letter was delivered to Gov. Andy Beshear so that preparations for a special election can begin.

In a statement, Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins said that Representative Meeks “has personified public service as well as anyone I have ever known. He was a powerful voice when he was on the Louisville Board of Aldermen, and he continued that work when he became a state representative. Representative Meeks has been a great advocate for our community and will be deeply missed. His public service may be over, but his friendship, kindness, and legacy will always endure.”