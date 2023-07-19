London woman arrested for alleged DUI, having 4 children in car with her

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A London woman was arrested earlier this month after police say she was driving under the influence and had four children in her car.

Crystal Eldridge was arrested around 7:40 p.m. on July 8 on Shiloh Drive after police were called for a report of a woman “slumped over in a Jeep.”

Upon arrival, police say they found Eldridge driving the wrong way in a parking lot.

After seeing police, Eldridge allegedly backed up her car and walked into a business, leaving four children in the car.

Officers say she had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Eldridge was arrested and is charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, possession of alcoholic beverages and failure to maintain insurance.