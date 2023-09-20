London to be home of new Buffalo Trace Distillery location, first outside of the US









LONDON (WTVQ) — Buffalo Trace Distillery is bringing its array of bourbons to London, opening its first store-front location outside of the United States in late 2023.

The store underwent a complete renovation of the 2,000-square-foot space to pay homage to Buffalo Trace’s bourbon.

In the retail store, fans will be able to purchase whiskey bottles and unique merchandise – some exclusive to Buffalo Trace Distillery London. Rarer whiskey offerings from Buffalo Trace will also be offered during special surprise times throughout the initial opening months.

Reservations will be required for a tasting appointment at the new store at BuffaloTraceDistillery.co.uk.

“Buffalo Trace Distillery’s commitment to quality aging and distilling has cultivated fans around the globe,” said Jake Wenz, CEO and president at Buffalo Trace Distillery. “Buffalo Trace Distillery London is the first home for our American whiskeys outside of Kentucky, USA, and we are honored to put down roots in the United Kingdom. Many spirits consumers are more familiar with bourbon’s global whiskey counterparts, and Buffalo Trace Distillery London aims to offer a space to learn more about – and hopefully, fall in love with – our bourbon whiskey. We are excited to share our pursuit of the world’s best whiskey with all those interested in London and beyond.”

The location will be at 32-33 Long Acre in the Covent Garden area of London.