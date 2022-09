London police warn of phone scam

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — London police are warning about a phone scam.

According to investigators, scammers are calling people pretending to be an officer of the police department.

The scammers threaten an arrest if the victim doesn’t give personal information.

Police say if you get a call like this, don’t fall for it — and hang up immediately. London police don’t make such phone calls.