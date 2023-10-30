London police, community honor fallen officer Logan Medlock on anniversary of death

LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- Monday marked one year since London City police officer Logan Medlock lost his life after a crash involving an alleged drunk driver.

A memorial now stands at the site Medlock died one year ago.

Sergeant Troy Truett with the London Police Department says it’s been a tough year for not only the department, but also the community following the tragedy.

“We lost a fine young man. We’re trying to do whatever we can to make sure his life is remembered,” says Sgt. Truett.

Kentucky State Police says Medlock was killed around 1 A.M. October 30th, 2022, when a truck driven by Casey Byrd, hit Medlock’s cruiser. Byrd was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

The crash happened at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in London.

The Medlock family, police, and community honored Medlock with a memorial dedication last week. The site includes a wreath and flowers.

On Monday, law enforcement officers from across the county completed a Run for Remembrance in Medlock’s honor.

“We had a really big turnout and it went really well. I know Logan would be proud,” says. Sgt. Truett.

The loss has inspired the department to take added measures to prevent a similar tragedy from happening to anyone else.

“We are focusing more on DUI’s this year. The last time I checked, we had nearly 300 so far over this year compared to last year, which was only 94. So we really stepped it up,” says Truett.

Meantime, Byrd remains behind bars at the Laurel County Correctional Center, facing multiple charges, including murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

His next court appearance is a final pretrial conference in March. His trial is set for April 2024 in Warren County.