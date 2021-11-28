Local shops react to Small Business Saturday post-pandemic

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s that time of year where holiday shopping is in full swing. Whether you’re finishing up what’s left on your list or just getting started, small business owners encourage you to shop local.

“We live in a small community that really supports us and we definitely are driven by the people in the community,” says Cori Diedrich, owner of Southern Queens Boutique.

COVID-19 really took a toll on business owners with many having to close their doors from the financial hardships. Small business owners say seeing shoppers out on Small Business Saturday has always been encouraging, but this year it means a little more.

“It’s an opportunity for local people to support your local businesses who suffered greatly during the pandemic, with all of the major corporations getting most of the money, it’s an opportunity to come out and help keep your small town alive,” says Greg Colliver, The Design Center owner’s husband.

Small business owners say the money spent in their shops is recycled back into the local economy as they support local artists and curators to stock merchandise.

“We give back to the community, small business do. The high school teams, you know people want donations, this is the first place they come, they don’t go to the big box stores,” says Colliver. “Generally, when someone comes in a small business and they need something, they usually get it.”

“It keeps everything right here in the community and it helps us to get to know people better and they’re like family to us,” says Diedrich.