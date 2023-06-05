Local shops participate in Pride Restaurant Week

June is Pride Month, and in Lexington, it’s also Pride Restaurant Week.

Dozens of local shops are taking part, each offering a special pride item for customers.

15 percent of proceeds from all pride item sales go toward supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

For those taking part, like Third Street Stuff & Coffee, it’s a way to support the group.

“I’ve always felt that I’ve been accepted for who I am here, and I think our mission is to make sure that everyone feels that way, too. We’re doing our best to make sure that everyone leaves here with like some sort of pride flag sticker or our intersectional pride flag sticker of some sort, but we’re running low because we’ve had so much business the past few days,” said barista Ellie Browning.

Pride Restaurant Week runs through June 10.

Below is a list of restaurants participating alongside Third Street Stuff & Coffee:

Lussi Brown Coffee Bar

martine’s Pastries

Bluegrass Distillers

High On Art & Coffee LLC

Mad Mushroom (All Lexington and Richmond Locations)

Country Boy Brewing (Lexington and Georgetown Locations)

Broomwagon Coffee & Bike Shop

The Social Vegan

Cafe Emporio By buslacchi

County Club

J. Renders Southern Table & Bar

Crank & Boom (Both Locations)

Thea’s Bass & Biddy Kitchen

Old North Bar

Good Foods Co-Op

Sam’s Hotdog Stand (Downton Location June 24th only)

The Futile Baker

North Lime Coffee 7 Donuts

The Lexington Pride Festival will take place June 24 at Central Bank Center this year.