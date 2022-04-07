Local gamers raise money for Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Lexington Games for Good has raised about $37,000 in nearly 10 years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For nearly 10 years, a local group of video gamers have teamed-up every November to spend 25 hours straight livestreaming their gaming while simultaneously fundraising for Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington. ‘Lexington Games for Good’ (LexGG) has raised about $37,000 dollars total during this time.

LexGG team captains Steven Hayes and Taylor Brandenburg love gaming but never thought their fun hobby could turn into a fundraising effort for sick kids.

“It was really fun just getting to know some friends, you know, new people to play games with,” says Brandenburg. “But then we figured out, oh, it turns out we can raise money for such a wonderful cause, just from doing the things we were already doing.”

The pair’s team, LexGG, raises money through Extra Life, an organization that supports the Children’s Miracle Network of hospitals.

“The thing that most of us love about Extra Life is that it’s win-win win-win. Everything’s win about it. You get to play video games, raise money to save children’s lives, people are enthusiastic about it,” says Hayes.

LexGG says donations it raises during the gaming fundraiser go directly to Kentucky Children’s Hospital. The captains say the hospital shares stories of how the donations are being used, which the gamers are then able to share during their gaming livestream to those donating.

“With our direct money that we raised, they were able to buy iPads for every hospital room in the Kentucky Children’s Hospital so they could be learning and seeing their family,” says Hayes.

Hayes and Brandenburg have set this year’s fundraising goal at $25,000. The two will head to Orlando, Florida on April 12th where not only will they learn more about Extra Life and the Children’s Miracle Network, but they’ll get to start fundraising towards the $25,000 goal in game tournaments.

“It’s been really, really incredible and really, really humbling to know that what effort we put in results in lots and lots of money for the Children’s Hospital who actually really desperately needs our help,” says Brandenburg.

For more information on how to donate, visit the LexGG website HERE. For game streaming information, go to the LexGG Facebook page linked HERE.