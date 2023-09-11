Local bar pays tribute to fallen 9/11 first responders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Twenty two years ago a terrorist attack took the lives of almost 3,000 people.

As two planes hit the twin towers, first responders selflessly ran straight into the danger.

Today at Halligans, the bar celebrates and honors the lives of the first responders who sacrificed themselves so others could have a chance to live. They read off the names of each fallen first responder.

Owner of Halligans, Sarah Cveticanin says this is the first year they are hosting the tribute at the bar.

“This is what makes it so special is that we can carry that history on,” Cveticanin said.

Former firefighter and owner of Halligans, Otis Cveticanin, says he hopes the memory of 9/11 stays alive because the importance of remembering history is to make sure it doesn’t repeat itself.

“Throw away history, forget history, then you’re likely to repeat it. That’s why it’s in the history books, it’s so you know what happened not to repeat the same mistake,” Cveticanin said. “You know we learn from things – as devastating as things can be around us, you have to learn from what you went through and get better.”

Cveticanin says the sacrifice the first responders made show selflessness and strength; America should always remember those who saved others before themselves.