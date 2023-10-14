‘Literally everybody in Israel knows somebody who has been killed in the last week’: Terrorist attack in Israel hits home for Versailles man

Presently, in Israel, 27 Americans are among the hundreds of victims who are dead, with more than a dozen Americans still missing, many being held hostage by the terrorists from Hamas.

Versailles, Ky (WTVQ): “Literally everybody in Israel knows somebody who has been killed in the last week. Imagine a terrorist attack in the United States after which every single person knows someone who’s been killed,” So says Dan Rosenberg, a local Versailles man knows first-hand, the heartache of losing loved ones to this war.

Rosenberg was born in Israel, and still has at least 20 family members still there. Earlier this week, Hamas militants killed Dan Rosenberg’s niece Deborah, and her husband while they were shielding their 15-year-old-son from the terrorist attack. The family was asleep in their home when the gunfire erupted.

“One of the bullets went through his mother, and wounded him seriously, they set the house on fire and he laid there bleeding for 10 hours. before the soldiers came and rescued him and brought him to the hospital. he had nearly bled to death by the time they got him,” he says his great-nephew who just returned back from the hospital.

Rosenberg’s niece and nephew were both actively involved in organizations trying to find a path towards peace. “For this to happen to anybody is unthinkable, but why, why them?” he said.

Rosenberg’s family moved back to the United States from Israel decades ago, but many of his family members returned to Israel and still live there. He says he has great nieces and nephews that are currently in the army, and isn’t sure about their location or their well-being. “My mother will be 99-years-old in two weeks,” he said. “She lives in Jerusalem. She does not need this.”

Rosenberg says he is horrified by the hate towards Jews, and doesn’t see a resolution coming any time soon. “The cruelty, is just unimaginable, and of course what’s going to happen, is awful and unimaginable.”