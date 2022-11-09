Linda Gorton wins Lexington mayoral race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Incumbent Linda Gorton has won Lexington’s mayoral race, defeating David Kloiber.

In August 2021, Gorton said she planned to seek a second term and made that official in January by filing the paperwork. She has cited her calm, steady leadership during historic challenges, including a pandemic that slowed economic activity throughout the city as her assets, but noted challenges remain, like affordable housing, violence prevention and homelessness.

Gorton, a registered nurse, has brought hundreds of new jobs to Lexington, including a new Amazon facility and a new Baptist Health medical campus near Hamburg.

Before her election as mayor in 2018 with 63 percent of the vote, Gorton served 16 years on the Urban County Council, four of them as vice mayor.