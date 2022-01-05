Gorton officially qualifies for re-election

Challengers have qualified with two days remaining

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In August, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said she planned to seek a second term. Wednesday, she made it official, filing her paperwork to run.

In August, she cited her calm, steady leadership during historic challenges, including a global pandemic that slowed economic activity throughout the city as her assets. She repeated it again Wednesday.

“We have protected our residents from COVID, while re-starting our economy,” Gorton said. “Now our economy is back to pre-pandemic levels. We met the challenges head-on. I proceeded calmly and decisively as we cleared many hurdles.”

Gorton said there are still challenges ahead. “We’re off to a good start but there’s more to do in affordable housing, violence prevention, to address homelessness, and to finally get the pandemic behind us,” she said. “I’m ready to continue to meet those challenges.”

Gorton, a registered nurse, has brought hundreds of new jobs to Lexington, including a new Amazon facility that recently opened on the north side of town, and a new Baptist Health medical campus near Hamburg, now under construction.

Gorton has had to make difficult decisions about the budget. Her careful management of the city’s finances allowed her to protect services to the vulnerable and make investments in infrastructure all over town without raising taxes.

“We focused on keeping the cost of living low in Lexington, while emphasizing a high quality of life,” she said.

As Mayor, Gorton continued her emphasis on managed growth and protection of the working farms that surround the city. “They are our identity, and are home to hundreds of jobs,” she said.

Before her election as Mayor in 2018 with 63% of the vote, Gorton served 16 years on the Urban County Council, four of them as vice mayor.