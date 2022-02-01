Lincoln County Schools announces new high school head football coach

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lincoln County Schools has announced the new high school head football coach as Josh Jaggers.

According to the district, Jaggers has been the head coach at LaRue County High School for the past five seasons and has 17 years of high school football coaching experience, including being an assistant coach for Mercer County football in 2006 when they won the state championship. Jaggers was 30-24 in the past five season at LaRue County including a state semi-final appearance in 2018.

Jaggers played for Lincoln County High School in 1996 and is a 2000 graduate of Danville High School where he was a state runner-up in 1998, according to the district. He was a Mr. Football finalist in 1999 and a 1st Team All State Lineman while playing at Danville. After high school Jaggers signed with the University of Kentucky to play football for the Wildcats. He later finished his playing career at Campbellsville University where was an all conference lineman.

“Life is about taking opportunities, and the opportunity to return to the place where I grew up on the sidelines to coach was an opportunity I could not pass up,” said Head Coach Josh Jaggers.

“We were blown away by the interest in this job. We took our time with this search, and evaluated the 15 applicants we had for the position,” said Lincoln County High School Principal Michael Godbey. “Josh blew us away with his vision for the program on and off the field. He understands the value of a strong feeder system and has a great track record of helping his players further their career after high school. He will be a great addition as a teacher, coach and community member!”

Jaggers will immediately start putting together his staff and getting ready to lead the Patriots for the upcoming football season as the 12th head coach in school history.