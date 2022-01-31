Lincoln County investigators searching for missing teen

Teen last seen Sunday night

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lincoln County Sheriffs Department is asking for the public’s help with locating the juvenile.

Jairus Cox was last seen at about 9 p.m. Sunday at his home on Harris Creek Road in Moreland. He could be in possession of a 9mm pistol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s investigators said. He is described as about 5’10”, 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes and tattoo on his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Rob Oney at 606-365-2696.