LEXserv to resume disconnections next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – LEXserv will resume disconnections next month, according to Mayor Linda Gorton.

said Mayor Linda Gorton in a post on social media. “ “After suspending LEXserv disconnections due to COVID & its economic impact for past 21 months, we will resume assessing penalties & interest, and disconnection of past due accounts, beginning January 2022,”Many utilities reinstated non-payment disconnections in early 2021. The City was able to continue the suspension of collections and disconnections through 2021.”

For anyone who is unable to pay their LEXserv bill, Mayor Gorton says there are options for possible assistance like payment installments, medical exemptions and extensions for eligible accounts.

“The City’s Community and Resident Services team can also assist, as well as several local agencies who are able to help those unable to pay their LEXserv bill,” added Gorton.

If you need assistance paying your past due LEXserv bills, Mayor Gorton says to contact the LEXserv City Services Call Center at 888-987-8111.