LEXserv payment drop box damaged, will be out of commission for awhile

New box being installed, online payments, mail still work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The LEXserv payment drop-box, located outside 200 E. Main St., was damaged on Wednesday afternoon and will be temporarily unavailable for several weeks until a new box is installed.

In the meantime, customers may drop off their payment at the LEXserv payment center located at 218 E. Main Street. The payment center is open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday. The office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 for the Presidents’ Day holiday.

Customers also have the option to pay online or by mail. Mail your payment and bill stub to LFUCG, P.O. Box 34090, Lexington, Ky. 40588-4090. Only checks or money orders are accepted – no cash.

For more information, call (859) 280-8047 or 1 (888) 987-8111.