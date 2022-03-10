LexPark hires deputies to patrol downtown parking garage

The move comes following three homicides in and around the Victorian Square parking garage in the past nine months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – LexPark says it’s using money collected from parking fees and violations to hire two deputies from the Office of Fayette County Sheriff to patrol the Victorian Square parking garage, scene of three homicides in the past nine months.

LexPark operates the parking garage at the corner of West Short Street and North Broadway in downtown Lexington.

The deputies will patrol every Friday and Saturday night from midnight until 4:00 a.m. The patrols will begin Friday, March 11, 2022, according to LexPark.

LexPark says the move is to help improve safety and have an increased law enforcement presence in the facility.