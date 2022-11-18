LEXPARK Food for Fines program returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington & Fayette County Parking Authority (LEXPARK) is bringing back its Food for Fines program again, where you can donate canned food in return for money off citations.

According to a Facebook post from LEXPARK, the program beings Monday, Nov. 21 and ends Friday, Dec. 16. The program is in partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank.

To receive money off your citations, bring canned food to 122 N. Broadway. Ten cans will be equal to $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington police-issued parking citation.

There’s no limit to citations that can be paid off and past-due citations are eligible as well.

LEXPARK says the only stipulations are that cans must be at least 14 ounces and cannot be expired, damaged or opened.