Lexington’s new COVID cases top 1,000 again
Seven-day average is up to 736
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s new COVID case numbers are back over 1,000.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s morning report Tuesday, the county recorded 1,083 new cases Friday, up from 987 new cases Thursday and 845 new cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 736 from 732. The average has been above 700 for more than a week.
The department continues to advise the daily numbers will be higher as it works through a backlog of cases during this overwhelming surge of cases.
The county has registered 68,065 cases since the pandemic began. The county registered one more death raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 491.
In addition to vaccines, the department reminds residents that wearing masks can help slow the spread of the virus.
Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.