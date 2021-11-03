Lexington’s leaf collection program starts Nov. 8

The vacuum pickup is offered to single-family homes that receive city waste collection service.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s once-a-year vacuum leaf collection program will begin on Monday, Nov. 8. The vacuum pickup is offered to single-family homes that receive city waste collection service. The vacuum program is a supplement to the weekly yard cart and bag collection.

Like many sectors today, the leaf vacuum program is facing staffing shortages. Dates will not be posted citywide at the beginning of the vacuum season. Instead, they will be posted on a rolling basis, two weeks out. Check the map at LexingtonKY.gov/Leaves regularly. Adjustments will be made to account for staffing, equipment and weather.

Residents are strongly encouraged to sign up for email alerts about when your vacuum date is announced and if your house is impacted by a date change. The city will also use the email alert system to send reminders about when collection is about to begin for your area. To sign up, visit LexingtonKY.gov/311alerts.

How get ready for the leaf vacuum collection

You should prepare your leaves before collection begins in your neighborhood. Rake leaves into the area between the sidewalk and street. If your sidewalk is next to the curb or if you have no sidewalk, place the leaves on the edge of your lawn closest to the street. Never rake leaves into the street; they can cause traffic hazards and clog storm drains. Piles should only contain leaves. Other objects, such as tree limbs and rocks, can injure crew members or damage equipment.

Vacuum collection is a supplement to the weekly yard waste service offered by the city’s Division of Waste Management. It is not the primary way to dispose of your leaves.

Other options for those with city collection services

Gray yard waste cart : This is the best option for disposing of leaves and other yard waste. If you do not have a gray cart, request one by calling LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255. There is no cost to get a yard cart, which is serviced on the same day as your trash and recycling carts.

: This is the best option for disposing of leaves and other yard waste. If you do not have a gray cart, request one by calling LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255. There is no cost to get a yard cart, which is serviced on the same day as your trash and recycling carts. Paper yard waste bags: Yard bag coupons are included in the city’s At Your Service newsletter, which is mailed to your home twice a year. As with yard waste carts, paper yard bags are picked up on your regular collection day.

Options for all city residents

Haley Pike composting facility: Any Fayette County resident can take two loads of yard waste per month to the facility at no cost. The compost facility is located at 4216 Hedger Lane.

Any Fayette County resident can take two loads of yard waste per month to the facility at no cost. The compost facility is located at 4216 Hedger Lane. Mulching mower: Mulching is a great way to dispose of leaves. Mulching mixes grass clippings with leaf particles that feeds your lawn.

Mulching is a great way to dispose of leaves. Mulching mixes grass clippings with leaf particles that feeds your lawn. Backyard composting: There are many options for backyard composting. Visit LexingtonKY.gov/compost for tips on home composting.

For more information on leaf disposal options, call LexCall at 3-1-1 or visit LexingtonKY.gov/Leaves.