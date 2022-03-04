Lexington’s Green Dot Program recognizes its first Green Dot Spots

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (PRESS RELEASE) – Lexington’s Department of Social Services Green Dot program is recognizing its first Green Dot Spots. Green Dot is a nationally recognized violence prevention strategy focused on preventing power-based personal violence – domestic & sexual violence, stalking, child abuse, and elder abuse. Area businesses and organizations being recognized are:

St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church

The Lexington Church

Voices of Hope Recovery Center

Lexington Leadership Foundation

ITNBluegrass

Rhema Word Foundation

WesBanco

Sister’s Road to Freedom Ministries

“These Green Dot Spots are showing the community that they are safe places where violence won’t be tolerated, and where individuals do their part to choose safety for someone who may be at risk of harm from an intimate partner,” said program specialist Dawn Runyon. “We are so grateful to the businesses and organizations that have come alongside us in the past year to show their commitment to helping make Lexington safer for everyone, but there is plenty of room and need for more.”

The Green Dot Spots received a certificate, window decal and treats provided in support by Kroger.

Businesses and organizations can become a Green Dot Spot by having 15% or more of their staff successfully complete the Green Dot Lexington Bystander Intervention training. The training provides tools and resources to help individuals identify warning signs and abusive behaviors; recognize the barriers that may prevent someone from intervening; and employ three non-confrontational strategies to help someone safely intervene to prevent an act of harm. Look for the “Green Dot Spot” window or door decal at participating places throughout Lexington.

“We support the Green Dot program. This program has made our organization feel more confident when it comes to intervening in domestic violence situations,” said Kivva Greenlee Williams, director and founder of Rhema Word Foundation, a non-profit that works to restore quality of life to survivors of abuse.

Lexington’s small businesses, places of worship and other social service agencies are encouraged to be a part of the solution to end power-based violence in our community by becoming a Green Dot Spot. The free, virtual training is an interactive, 2-hour-long course. Open community trainings are hosted monthly, and organizations can schedule a private training for their group of six or more. Training and resources are available in Spanish, French, Swahili and Nepalese.

For more information about Lexington’s Green Dot program, visit lexingtonky.gov/greendot.