Lexington’s Food for Fines program a ‘mountain of success’ within first 6 days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — LEXPARK’s Food for Fines program is already a “mountain of success” in just its first six days.

Within those six days, over 630 cans of food were donated covering nearly $1,000 in parking citations, according to the city.

“We have been overwhelmed in a good way, with the success of this program. Some customers have even brought in cans when they didn’t have any citations. Kentuckians truly have an unbridled giving spirit,” said Parking Authority Executive Director Gary Means.

People who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington police-issued parking citation. There’s no limit on the number of cans customers can bring. All donations will go to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Cans must be at 14 ounces and protein items like canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested too. Expired, damaged or opened donations won’t be accepted.