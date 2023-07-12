Lexington women inspiring others while competing in National Senior Games in Pittsburgh

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Some inspirational ladies from Lexington are in Pittsburgh this week competing in the National Senior Games.

Caroline Holmes, Jo Gawthrop, Jeanette Coufal, and Beverly Coleman are running 5K’s, 1500 meter races, and more all while representing Kentucky and their local gym.

“We have all exceeded our personal best and that is thrilling to go before this venue,” says Gawthrop.

But get this! The four are between the ages of 65 and 89 years old.

“Here we are, a spread of 89 now to 68 and we’re all friends. Who would have thought that a year ago, when we first started,” says Gawthrop.

Some of the ladies have only been running for a year. The group qualified during last summer’s Kentucky State Games in Louisville.

They’re coming back with some hardware. Caroline Holmes celebrated her 89th birthday this week with a bronze medal.

“It was a shock. I thought people were lying to me,” says Holmes.

The group is also representing their local fitness facility StrongerLife, which supports the 55+ age group. It offers group classes and individual training, all with the goal of helping that age group accomplish things they never thought possible.

“Our goal is to help people be able to do things that they want to do and help them live a stronger but also better life,” says coach Dustin Jones.

Not only are the ladies competing but they’re also inspiring.

“They are an inspiration to so many. And for the coaches, we really view them as our role models. Because we want to be doing that at that stage in our life. So they’re really setting an example for so many folks to follow,” says Jones.

That doesn’t mean they’re not having fun while the coaches aren’t around.

“We got to have ice cream last night,” says Beverly Coleman.

They’re spreading a message that it doesn’t matter what age you are, you’re never too old to start something new.

“You’re never too old to start running. I was 70 years old before I ever took my first running class. You are never too old,” says Coleman.

Their next competition is at the Kentucky State Games this fall. They hope to qualify and compete in the next national games in Des Moines, Iowa in 2025.

