Lexington woman accused of tampering with evidence changes plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington woman connected to the murder of a man found beside a dumpster changed her plea in court Monday.

Jennifer Kashuba was first charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence, but shortly after the murder charge was dropped.

In court Monday afternoon, Kashuba plead guilty to tampering with physical evidence, changing her not guilty plea.

Both attorneys negotiated down the abuse of a corpse charge; Kashuba should serve no time for that.

She’s set to be sentenced for tampering with physical evidence on Oct. 25.

In 2022, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the victim as Jimmy Medlock.