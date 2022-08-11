Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident.

Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m. using a rock to smash a window and stole “high-end” shoes. Lewis learned of the incident via a notification on his phone from the security system. When he received that notification, he went to his store and chased the three people off.

The vandals also smashed the surveillance screen and ransacked the store. You can see some of the security footage in the video above.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app.

Cold Collection Vintage is located on Waller Avenue.