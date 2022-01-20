Lexington startup wins fifth annual VMX pet pitch competition

Mentorship program provides support to young veterinarians through early stages of practice.

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A program to help recent veterinary school graduates thrive within their field has won a shark tank-style competition at VMX 2022, the world’s largest veterinary education conference.

Lexington-based MentorVet won the fifth annual VMX Startup Pet Pitch Competition, a highlight of the North American Veterinary Community’s (NAVC) veterinary conference and expo.

More than 35 companies applied to the VMX Startup Circle which highlights young and innovative startups offering products and solutions to the veterinary industry. Five finalists were invited to pitch their new products in front of a panel of judges at the Pet Pitch Competition held Sunday, January 16 on the VMX Expo Floor.

MentorVet is an evidence-based program that provides resources to new veterinarians through a combination of peer group meetings, online learning modules and mental health coaching to promote wellbeing within the veterinary profession.

“I am so pleased that MentorVet has won this competition. Their program is very timely and important,” said Gene O’Neill, NAVC CEO. “By being at VMX, MentorVet, and all of the Pet Pitch Competition finalists, get to put their innovative products, services and solutions in front of thousands of veterinarians and practice decision makers who are always seeking new tools to help them provide the very best animal healthcare.”

As the Grand Pet Pitch Competition winner, MentorVet will receive a complimentary exhibitor booth at the Veterinary Innovation (VIS) Summit in Portland, Oregon and an invitation to attend Purina’s Invite-Only Pet Care annual Innovation Summit — an invitation only event held at Nestle-Purina headquarters in St. Louis, MO.

“VMX is such a huge conference with so many industry leaders here. It’s an honor to win this award at VMX because this is one of the best conferences there is in veterinary medicine,” said Addie Reinhard, DVM, MS and MentorVet founder. “We’re working to scale up the program. I would love to see every new veterinary graduate be a part of this program upon graduation.”

The judges for this year’s VMX Pet Pitch Competition included:

Harold Davis, BA, RVT, VTS (ECC), NAVC Board of Directors President-elect

Jay Delong, Co-Founder, Active Capital

Cheryl Good, DVM, NAVC Board of Directors Immediate Past President

Aaron Wallace, Director, HeskaView Telecytology, previous Founder & CEO, Lacuna Diagnostics

Marcie Whichard, VP, Professional & Community Relations at NAVC and Executive Director, Veterinary Innovation Council

VMX is the largest and most comprehensive veterinary conference in the world and has held the VMX Pet Pitch competition since 2018. The NAVC has welcomed more than 100 startup companies and awarded more than $100,000 in prizes thanks to the various industry sponsors who have supported this program.

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide.