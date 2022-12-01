Lexington sees first flu-related death as cases nearly double from last week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington had its first flu-related death this season as the number of reported flu cases nearly doubled from last week.

According to a Facebook post from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Wednesday, 276 lab-confirmed cases were reported this week compared to 144 last week. There are now 724 total cases, with one death this flu season.

The department said that while it’s too early to know the flu shot’s effectiveness, they believe in about 90 percent of reported cases the person was not vaccinated with the flu shot.

“A flu shot for ages 6 months and older is the best way to protect yourself and the ones you love from flu and its potentially serious complications,” the post reads.

If you’d like a flu shot, you can get one with a same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at its public health clinic located at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2483.