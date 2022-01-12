Lexington seeks input from community on healthy food access

Public input sessions set in next two months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mayor Linda Gorton is asking Lexington residents to share their thoughts and ideas on the accessibility of affordable, healthy food throughout the city.

“As a nurse, I know just how important a healthy diet is,” Gorton said. “Too many of our residents face food access barriers, and my team and I are trying to make food — particularly healthy food — more accessible and affordable for our most vulnerable residents.”

Following a recommendation made in late 2020 by the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, the City has placed more emphasis on improving food access and healthy food options.

“We are working our way through each recommendation made by the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality,” Gorton said. “The Health Disparities Subcommittee identified food access as an area of needed improvement for our city. We want to hear from community members on ways we can make food more accessible, and how we can encourage folks to eat healthier.”

Residents can share their opinions in two ways – by participating in one of five focus groups, and by completing an online survey. The survey can be accessed online here. Residents are welcome to attend any of the five in-person focus group meetings listed below. All participants will be required to wear a face mask for in-person meetings.

Centro de San Juan Diego, 1389 Alexandria Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on January 19

Lexington Legends Ballpark, 207 Legends Lane, at 5:30 p.m. on January 25

Black & Williams Neighborhood Center, 498 Georgetown Street, at 5:30 p.m. on February 15

Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center, 300 East Third Street, at 5:30 p.m. on February 22

Virtual Zoom Meeting at Noon on March 8. Zoom link will be made available at a later date.

As the new City’s Equity and Implementation Officer, Tiffany Brown is implementing the recommendations made by the Commission. “Food insecurity is a challenge that Lexington is facing head on,” she said. “We need input from the community on how to make nutritious food more accessible in our neighborhoods.”

The full Commission for Racial Justice and Equality report can be found at lexingtonky.gov/boards/commission-racial-justice-and-equality.