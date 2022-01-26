Lexington seeks contractors to work in housing rehab program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government is seeking general contractors to participate in bidding for the federally funded Single-Family Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Registered contractors may bid on projects to work for eligible homeowners in Lexington-Fayette County whose property is in need of repair to meet building code standards. Work varies by home and includes, but is not limited to, roofs, HVAC, windows, flooring, gutters and more.

Contracts are awarded by competitive sealed bids. For information or to participate, contact Mark Putty, Grants Compliance Supervisor, at (859) 258-3074 or mputty@lexingtonky.gov.

Visit lexingtonky.gov/contractors for detailed information.